Living History Days return to historic David Hall Cabin

Living History Days return to the Historic David Hall Cabin in Anderson County later this month.

One of the earliest homes and businesses in Anderson County was built by Revolutionary War soldier David Hall, who ran an inn and tavern, and you will be able to see the house and experience a slice of history on Saturday, June 19th and Sunday, June 20th, from 9 am to 6 pm each day.

David Hall and his family are buried in the nearby cemetery, and during the event, there will be a treasure trove of documents and photos on display, as well as demonstrations of blacksmithing, soap-making, and butter churning, as well as Civil War solider re-enactors, and live music. Vistors are welcome to bring lawn chairs to sit back, relax and enjoy the festivities.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase on-site. Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted for the David Hall Cabin Restoration Fund.

The David Hall Cabin is at 830 Old Edgemoor Lane in Claxton, and you can get more information by calling Harry & Libby Bumgardner at 865-945-3807.