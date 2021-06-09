Linda Lou Stooksbury, 79, of Andersonville

Jim Harris 15 hours ago

Linda Lou Stooksbury, age 79 of Andersonville passed away at her residence on Monday, June 7, 2021.  Linda was a member of Longfield Baptist Church in Rocky Top and worked in the cafeteria at Lake City Middle School for many years.  Throughout her life she loved watching TV, reading books, and spending time with her family.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Stooksbury and parents, Roland and Dorothy Nosker. 

She is survived by her children, Vickie Elkins & husband Joe of Andersonville, Patti Stooksbury & husband Michael of Maynardville, and Richard Murray of Andersonville; grandchildren, Ethan Humphrey & wife Andrea and Emily Burress; great grandchildren, Gabriel Burress, Gavin Burress, Micah, & Kainen Humphrey. 

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

