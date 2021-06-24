Lincoln Brock Aslinger, infant son of Christopher and Mattie Aslinger, was born on June 18, 2021; only moments in our arms, now in the loving arms of family gone on before him.

He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Robert Aslinger, Donnie Adkins, Jack and Ruth LaMance, and Pat and Cora Duncan; his great grandmother Estlean Patterson, as well as several great aunts and uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his grandparents Chris Aslinger (Niki), Jenny and Jimmy Farr, and Tony and Jeanie LaMance; his great grandparents Thelma Aslinger and Marietta Tucker; his great great grandfather Oscar Patterson; his aunts Danielle Aslinger and Julie Zisman and husband Josh; uncle Tyler Aslinger; special cousin Jaxon Zisman; as well as a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm. A private graveside service will be held on Monday.

It is with a heavy heart that we honor and say good-bye to our precious baby boy. Some people only dream of angels; we held one in our arms!!