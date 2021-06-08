Lifeguard shortage leads to changes at Oak Ridge pools

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 45 Views

(OR Recreation & Parks) A nationwide lifeguard shortage is impacting the hours City of Oak Ridge pools will be open this summer.

“Due to the lower number of lifeguards this year, there are not enough people to staff both pools for the same hours they were open in previous seasons,” Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Aquatics Manager Vonda Wooten said.

The indoor pool at the Civic Center will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Swim lessons are from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open lap is from 12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Outdoor Pool is open for public swim Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Outdoor Pool will also be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon for 100M lap swim.

As a reminder, areas of the Outdoor Pool may be closed at times depending on activities, attendance, and staffing. The kiddie pool remains closed this season for repairs. Private pool parties are not available. The pool schedule is subject to change due to weather, special events, and/or staffing.

For questions or more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 or visit www.orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge hosting part of USA Cycling event

(Submitted, Explore Oak Ridge) The USA Cycling National Pro Road, Crit, Time Trial Championships will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.