Lela Hazel Simmons, age 90 of Andersonville passed away at her residence on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Lela was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where she played the piano for 60 years. Throughout her life she loved gospel and Christian music, cooking, shopping, and spending time with her family especially her great grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Simmons; parents, George Littleton and Della Green; 3 sisters and 6 brothers.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Debbie Simmons of Andersonville and Susan Emerson & husband Ken of Cartersville, GA; granddaughters, Lela Holder & husband Mark of Heiskell and Jennifer Abernathy & husband Josh of Cartersville, GA; great grandsons, Jason Holder, Jacob and Jase Abernathy; special friends and caregivers, Diana Thomason, Lesi Argo, Tanya Beatty, Phyllis Moody, & Dona Marlow; several nieces and nephews that she loved spending time with.

The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 pm, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will immediately follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 332 Ridge Circle Road, Andersonville, TN 37705. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com