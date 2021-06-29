Lawrence Martin, age 56, of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 20 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 99 Views

Lawrence Martin, age 56, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Waters in Clinton.  He was born in Lake City, Tennessee to the late James and Pernie Sharp Martin on September 12, 1964. Lawrence was an avid outdoorsman where he loved to fish, hunt, camping and riding four-wheelers. He enjoyed working on cars and being on his boat. Lawrence loved spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Lawrence is preceded in death by, brother, Michael Martin.

Survived by:
Wife…………………..Judy Martin
Daughter…………..Rebecca Martin  and fiancé Todd Blalock
Step-Daughter….Ruth Robbins
Brothers……………Howard Martin and Jimmy Martin
Sisters……………….Diane Maupin and Wilma Henegar

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4-6 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top with a Memorial Service to follow at 6:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Bill Ray Leffew

Bill Ray Leffew left this world peacefully and entered his eternal heavenly home Wednesday, June …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.