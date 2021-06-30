Crews continue to work on wall parapets as Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project continues (Photo by Lynn Murphy, City of Clinton)

Latest update on Lewallen Bridge replacement project

On Tuesday, the city of Clinton’s Project Coordinator for the Lewallen Bridge Replacement project Lynn Murphy provided his monthly update on the progress being made. As we hit month 34 of the 36 month-long project scheduled for completion b the end of August, Murphy’s update (also available on the city’s Facebook page, and website) says that crews are currently focusing on the parapet walls, the installation of storm water drainage and Riverside Drive under the bridge.
Murphy says that the bridge wall on the northbound side is nearly complete, with installation of streetlight poles on top of the wall currently underway. Crews are now working on the southbound side wall and have completed about 400 of the 1,136 feet long wall.
The installation of storm water drainage structures and pipe continues on the north end of the bridge, and similar work has started on the south end, according to the update.
Meanwhile, excavation crews are preparing the new portion of Riverside Drive beneath the new bridge. According to Murphy, the existing roadbed must be removed and undercut to gain the required vertical clearance beneath the new bridge’s girder beams. Storm water drainage structures and pipe must be installed beneath the new street and parking areas. However, he points out that “much of the new street construction must await the demolition and removal of the old bridge support columns.”
Work on the TDOT-funded Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project began on Monday September 17, 2018, and is slated for completion by August 31st, 2021.

To see the complete report and project photos, visit, http://clintontn.net/BridgeProjUpdate.htm

