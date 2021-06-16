‘July Jubilee’ coming to Mount Pisgah

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 16 Views

You are invited to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs throughout the month of July as they celebrate a “July Jubilee,” featuring several gospel singing groups.

The July Jubilee will begin on Sunday, July 4th with The Brad Williams Family from North Carolina performing at each of the day’s services, at 10:45 am and 6 pm.

On Sunday, July 11th, The Harris Brothers from New Albany, Indiana will sing during the evening service at 6 pm.

The following Sunday, July 18th, the Rochesters will be with us for both services, at 10: 45 am and 6 pm, and the Jubilee will wrap up on Sunday, July 25th when the Shenandoah Girls Home from Cleveland, Tennessee performs at 6 pm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Green McAdoo to host inaugural Juneteenth Celebration

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton will host its first-ever Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.