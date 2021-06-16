‘July Jubilee’ coming to Mount Pisgah

You are invited to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs throughout the month of July as they celebrate a “July Jubilee,” featuring several gospel singing groups.

The July Jubilee will begin on Sunday, July 4th with The Brad Williams Family from North Carolina performing at each of the day’s services, at 10:45 am and 6 pm.

On Sunday, July 11th, The Harris Brothers from New Albany, Indiana will sing during the evening service at 6 pm.

The following Sunday, July 18th, the Rochesters will be with us for both services, at 10: 45 am and 6 pm, and the Jubilee will wrap up on Sunday, July 25th when the Shenandoah Girls Home from Cleveland, Tennessee performs at 6 pm.