Juanita Freels Hatfield, age 88 of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 51 Views

Juanita Freels Hatfield, age 88 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Oak Ridge. She was born on May 31, 2021 in Anderson County to the late Charlie and Pearl Smith Freels. She was a terrific seamstress and retired from Michigan Bell after 30 years. She was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Joe Hatfield; brothers-in-law, James Gallaher, Aaron Giles, and John Lamb. 

She is survived by: sisters, Geraldine Gallaher, Jeanette Giles, and Carol Ann Lamb. The family would like to extend a special appreciation to Commonwealth Senior Living and Amedisys Hospice Group for their compassionate care. 

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2pm at the Poplar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Gallaher officiating. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Michelle Renee Wikle, age 52 of Heiskell

Michelle Renee Wikle, age 52 of Heiskell, TN passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 13, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.