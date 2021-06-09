John Howard Davis

John Howard Davis passed away on the 7 th day of June 2021. He was born on the 11th  day of August 1953. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard M Davis; mother, Iris June Davis; brother, Matt Davis; sister, Susan Davis. He was a loving father to Mike, Jonathan, and Jessie. He was an adoring uncle to his nieces Candy, and Nikki. He was beloved by his grandchildren: Selma, Lola, Jordan, Michael, Riley, Mackenzie, Reegan, Roger, Rex, Martin, and Jonathan. He loved to train and raise horses. He was an amazing carpenter, who could build a house from the ground up. He was a mentor, an advisor, and great friend to many. For all that he was, his greatest endeavor that he was the most successful, was being a great father, and grandfather. His family, friends, and the community of Claxton, Tennessee will undoubtedly miss John for years to come.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11-1PM. A graveside service will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens following the receiving of friends.

