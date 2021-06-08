Jellico man killed in Sunday crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a 32-year-old Jellico man died in a two-car collision Sunday night in Campbell County.

The THP says that 32-year-old Joseph Gosnell of Jellico had been driving north on Highway 116 in a 1995 Oldsmobile sedan just before 9 pm Sunday when the car crossed over the center line and into the path of a southbound 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The two vehicles hit head-on.

Gosnell was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger—30-year-old Jamie Sexton—was injured. Neither occupant of the sedan was wearing a seat belt, according to the THP report. The driver of the pickup, a 40-year-old Caryville man, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Sexton could face unspecified charges, pending the outcome of their ongoing investigation.