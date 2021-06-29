James Thomas Riggs, age 80 of Rocky Top

James Thomas Riggs, age 80 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Summit View of Rocky Top in Rocky Top, TN. He loved to talk and tinker with things. James worked for the Scott Station in Lake City for 17 years. He loved going to church. Old country music was his favorite to listen to. James enjoyed talking on CB’s, his handle was Fishing Pole. James is preceded in death by his father and mother, James Edgar Riggs and Geneva McMillan Riggs Housley; and his brother Wendell Riggs.

James is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pearl Bowen Riggs of Rocky Top, TN; sons, Wesley Riggs and wife Denean of Knoxville, TN, and Adam Riggs of Rocky Top, TN; daughters, Vicki Hardy of Ohio, Brenda Wilson of Rocky Top, TN, and Tammy Riggs of Virginia; brother, Jerry Riggs and wife Doris of Lafollette, TN; sister Violet Sharp of Rocky Top, TN; grandchildren, Aiden, Taylor, Skylar, Derek, Nathan, Devin, Dustin, Jessica, Melissa, Nichole, and Cory; and several grandchildren.

James’s family will receive his friends on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm at Eagle Bend Apostolic Church in Clinton, TN. Pastor David Triplett will be officiating. Family and friends will gather at Jones Mortuary between 10:00am – 10:15am to prepare to go to Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN for his graveside service at 11am on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Reverend Wayne Phillips will be officiating the graveside service.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.

