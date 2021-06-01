James (Jim) Edward Hannah

James (Jim) Edward Hannah died peacefully Friday, May 28, surrounded by his wife and children. Jim was born on November 15, 1944, in Vancouver, WA, and grew up in Clinton, where he graduated from Clinton High School. Following high school, Jim joined the US Navy, and served on the USS Oriskany in Vietnam. He returned to Clinton where he worked and raised his family. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, where he served as a Deacon, and he spent countless hours in the community coaching youth t-ball and softball and rooting for the Clinton Dragons, Clinton Hawks (then Rebels), and UT sports teams. Later in life, Jim donated much of his time to the UT Medical Center, where he was one of many enthusiastic volunteers and ambassadors. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, JE Hannah (Edna) and Leona Jarrell (Bill), first wife, Joyce, and his brother Wayne.

He leaves behind a large family, including his wife, Kay; sister, Mary Coen; four children, Dee Dee Swanner (Ronald), Brent Hannah (Lesli), Dana Bagwell (Ed Sprague), and Betsy Wilson; eight grandchildren, Abbey and Alex Swanner, Parker and Grant Hannah, Jonas and Summer Wilson, and Adele and Virginia Sprague; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim was loved and will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation either to First Baptist Church of Clinton or the UT Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 5-7 pm at First Baptist Church of Clinton. Celebration of Life to follow with Dr. Danny Chisholm officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

