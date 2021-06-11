Hargett puts ‘skin in the game’ on UT, Vandy baseball

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered into a pair of wagers with his counterparts in Louisiana and North Carolina on two of this weekend’s college baseball Super Regionals.

Hargett and Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin have made their friendly wager on the outcome of this weekend’s matchup between Tennessee and LSU in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Tennessee baseball has had an incredible year, finishing first in the SEC East. I’m confident the Vols will win, and the Tigers will geaux home empty-handed,” said Secretary Hargett in a press release. “If LSU miraculously wins the Super Regional series I will send my friend Secretary Ardoin some famous Nashville hot chicken!”

“Should the Tigers somehow fall this weekend in Knoxville, I will send Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett some delicious Louisiana boudin,” said Secretary Ardoin. “However, I’m confident LSU will be playing for another championship in Coach Mainieri’s last season!”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Boudin, pronounced “boo-dan,” is a type of blood sausage.

The Super Regional round in Knoxville is a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Game one will be played Saturday night at 7 pm and will telvised by ESPN2.

Hargett and North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall have made a similar wager on the outcome of this weekend’s Vanderbilt/East Carolina Super Regional round of the NCAA College World Series.

“I’m confident the reigning world champion Commodores will make the Pirates walk the plank,” said Secretary Hargett. “If East Carolina wins, I’ll send my friend Secretary Marshall some delicious Nashville hot chicken. Anchor Down!”

“The Pirates have landed in Nashville and will not leave without taking the treasure from Vandy,” proclaimed Sec. Marshall. “The Commodores will go down with the ship. If they fend off our Pirates, I will send my friend Sec. Hargett our trademark Eastern North Carolina BBQ.”

The ECU/Vandy Super Regional will be played in Nashville, and began Friday afternoon.