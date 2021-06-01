GSMNP: Expect temporary, single-lane closures on Spur

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 10 . Roadside work will include litter removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning, and culvert cleaning. These temporary closures are necessary to help ensure the safety of workers along the narrow shoulders on the heavily trafficked road. The single-lane closures will begin daily at 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday during the week of June 1 along the northbound Spur. Work is expected to shift to the southbound Spur beginning daily at 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday during the week of June 7. Motorists are reminded to expect traffic delays, reduce speed, and use extra caution when traveling through these work zones.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at site at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AT&T Foundation donates to RSCC, other TBR schools

The AT&T Foundation recently donated $5,000 to Roane State Community College’s non-profit Foundation to support …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.