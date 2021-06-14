Green McAdoo to host inaugural Juneteenth Celebration

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton will host its first-ever Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19th, with a prayer breakfast.

The event, which marks the end of slavery in the United States, is commemorated on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas. President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation two and a half years before that, but enforcement of the Proclamation generally relied on the advance of Union troops. Texas, as the most remote of the slave states, had a low presence of Union troops as the American Civil War ended; thus enforcement there had been slow and inconsistent before Granger’s announcement, according to Wikipedia.

Saturday’s celebration at 101 School Street in Clinton will begin with a prayer breakfast at 9:30 am, followed by a day full of games and activities, plus an area for local artists to set up and showcase their work. Parking will be available at the nearby Asbury and Mt. Sinai churches, as well as at the football field behind the Community Center.

Some of the other activities will include food from FATS BBQ and the Potato Chef that will be available for purchase throughout the day beginning at 12 noon, plus a 1 pm cake walk with 10 homemade cakes you can win. In addition there will be a tug-of-war at 2 pm, several other various contests at around3 pm and live bingo beginning at 4. At 5 pm, you will not want to miss the Douglas J. Aveda Institute Juneteenth Hair Show, and at 6:30, live music by Jeanie Fuller and The True Funk Soldiers will take you up to 8:30 pm, when there will be a special outdoor screening of the film “Hidden Figures.”