Grand Oaks’ Evans finalist for Tennessee Teacher of the Year

(TDE press release) Today, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine statewide finalists for the 2021-22 Tennessee Teacher of the Year award.

The nine finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) areas in the state as well as the Shelby County-Municipals area, with three finalists in each Grand Division: West, Middle, and East.

“Through perseverance, determination, and a commitment to providing all our students with a high-quality education, our Tennessee educators have gone above and beyond the call of the duty this past school year,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “I am thrilled to honor these nine teachers for their incredible work leading up to this moment and especially throughout the past several months. Our state is home to dedicated teachers who embody the Volunteer spirit and give their all for our students each and every day.”

The finalists for 2021-22 Tennessee Teacher of the Year include Elizabeth Evans, who teaches at Grand Oaks Elementary School in the Anderson County school system.

Nominations of up to three educators representing each of the three grade bands were accepted from the state’s school districts. Out of more than 237 applications, 27 regional semifinalists were identified by CORE region selection committees, and the nine finalists were then selected by a state-level selection committee.

“I would like to congratulate Elizabeth Evans on becoming a finalist for Tennessee Teacher of the Year,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, whose Senate district encompasses Anderson County. “She does an outstanding job on behalf of the students at Grand Oaks Elementary. Her effort and dedication is an inspiration to all Tennessee teachers who work hard every day to serve their students. This is a proud day for Anderson County Schools.”