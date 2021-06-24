GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Oliver Springs American Legion roof

(Submitted) The Tri-County Post 112 of the American Legion serves members in the city of Oliver Springs and areas of Anderson, Morgan, and Roane Counties.

The vast majority of members are Anderson County residents, but the building is located just inside Morgan County, literally feet from the Anderson and Roane County lines. This is an extremely active post, providing meals for elderly veterans and members of community, providing transportation to appointments, providing phone calls, and welfare checks. The nearly 80 year old building which houses the post desperately needs a new roof. Estimates for removing the multiple older roofs and replacing with a new roof are nearly $30,000.

Anderson County Commission Chairman Josh Anderson has started a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the new roof, and in his message on the site writes, “Please consider making a donation towards towards this project. Any amount you can contribute will be helpful.”

Here is the link you need to follow to learn more and make a donation.