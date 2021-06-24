GMCC starts monthly dance class Saturday

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center at 101 School Street in Clinton will kick off a new program this Saturday called “Green McAdoo Grooves.”

Through a partnership with Knox Dance Worx, Green McAdoo says it will be offering a free dance class once a month that introduces new dance forms and styles to youths between the ages of 6 and 18 years old.

The first “Green McAdoo Groove” event will be held Saturday, June 26th.

The museum celebrating Clinton’s role in school desegregation and the 12 young people who became the first Black students at the previously all-white Clinton High School is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

Call 865-463-6500 for more information.