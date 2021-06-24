GMCC starts monthly dance class Saturday

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center at 101 School Street in Clinton will kick off a new program this Saturday called “Green McAdoo Grooves.”

Through a partnership with Knox Dance Worx, Green McAdoo says it will be offering a free dance class once a month that introduces new dance forms and styles to youths between the ages of 6 and 18 years old.

The first “Green McAdoo Groove” event will be held Saturday, June 26th.

The museum celebrating Clinton’s role in school desegregation and the 12 young people who became the first Black students at the previously all-white Clinton High School is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

Call 865-463-6500 for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State announces second round of ‘Grow Your Own’ grants

(TDE) Today, the Tennessee Department of Education announced $4.5 million in Grow Your Own grants has been awarded to establish partnerships between Educator Preparation …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.