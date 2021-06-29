General Session II Court to expand dockets to help clear backlog

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 97 Views

Beginning in July, Anderson County General Sessions Dvision II Judge Roger Miller has announced he will expand the court dockets to hear additional misdemeanor and preliminary hearings for felony cases and begin processing the backlog created by COVID safety protocols ordered by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Additionally, according to a press release from the Judge’s office, up to 500 cases in Oliver Springs Municipal Court have been transferred to the General Sessions Division II Court. Judge Miller is working with the Anderson County District Attorneys Office to prioritize those cases for a quick resolution.

“We are now beginning to clear a backlog of cases from Oak Ridge, Rocky Top and Oliver Springs. We need to put those citizens who are witnesses and victims as top priority. By expanding the number of days we hold sessions court, due process will be served. Cases will be held on the first and third Friday starting in July and continue every other month until the docket is current,” stated Judge Miller.

Additional dates will be added if necessary.

For additional information, call General Sessions Division II Court at (865) 482-0081.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Northbound lane closure at bridge starting point changing

Crews working on the Lewallen Bridge replacement project notified the city of Clinton that beginning …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.