General Session II Court to expand dockets to help clear backlog

Beginning in July, Anderson County General Sessions Dvision II Judge Roger Miller has announced he will expand the court dockets to hear additional misdemeanor and preliminary hearings for felony cases and begin processing the backlog created by COVID safety protocols ordered by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Additionally, according to a press release from the Judge’s office, up to 500 cases in Oliver Springs Municipal Court have been transferred to the General Sessions Division II Court. Judge Miller is working with the Anderson County District Attorneys Office to prioritize those cases for a quick resolution.

“We are now beginning to clear a backlog of cases from Oak Ridge, Rocky Top and Oliver Springs. We need to put those citizens who are witnesses and victims as top priority. By expanding the number of days we hold sessions court, due process will be served. Cases will be held on the first and third Friday starting in July and continue every other month until the docket is current,” stated Judge Miller.

Additional dates will be added if necessary.

For additional information, call General Sessions Division II Court at (865) 482-0081.