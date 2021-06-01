Gary M. Parks, age 66, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born in Lake City, Tennessee on April 6, 1955 to James and Willie Ruth Webster Parks. Gary was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. He was a loving husband and daddy. Gary loved anything John Deere. He would often say, I never wanted to be fancy, just wanted to be plain country. Gary will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by father, James Parks. Survived by:

Loving wife……….Gracie Parks

Daughter…………..Toni Mathe and husband Brian

Mother……………..Willie Ruth Parks

Brother……………..Ronald Parks and wife Katha

Several grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Gary’s graveside service will be at Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00PM on Sunday, May 30, 2021 with Rev. Robbie Leach Officiating. www.holleygamble.com