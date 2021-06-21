Flynn R. Henley, age 63, of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 57 Views

Flynn R. Henley, age 63, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Mr. Henley was born, November 2, 1957, in Elmore, OH, but lived most of his life in Oliver Springs.  Flynn was of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Flynn enjoyed playing golf, gardening, yard work, was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Atlanta Braves.

He is survived by his wife, Grace “Gilda” Henley of Oliver Springs; by parents:  Ralph and Merl Henley of Oliver Springs; by children:  Michael Henley and Amanda Goinby; by a grandchild, Chase Henley; by a brother, Steve W. Henley; by a sister, Peggy Ann Richnick; by father and mother-in-law:  Dee and Barbara Steelman; by a brother-in-law, Greg Hill; by a sister-in-law, Jeanne Hill; by a niece, Jocelyn Hill and by a host of extended family and friends.

Flynn chose cremation and a service will be held at a later date.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Henley family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

