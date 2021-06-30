Even more events for the 4th in Anderson

We have been telling you for some time now about all of the fun activitiers taking place this weekend to mark the Independence Day holiday, many of which were postponed last year due to the pandemic.

We have told you about the return of the Miltary Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Saturday morning in Clinton. Also on Saturday, the Norris Lions Club will host its annual Norris Day celebration on the Commons beginning at 8:30 am, and the city of Clinton will host its annual event in Lakefront Park leading up to the fireworks at 10 pm.

Sunday’s activities, of course, include the city of Oak Ridge’s annual fireworks display at around 9:45 pm, preceded by the Oak Ridge Community Band’s Independence Day Concert at AK Bissell Park, and the Museum of Appalachia will mark our nation’s birthday with its anvil shoots, part of a day-long celebration at the Museum.

Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism bureau, has added a couple of things to the calendar that you need to know about, as well, including the city of Rocky Top kicking off the weekend’s festivities on Friday with an event from 5 to 10 pm on the George Templin Athletic Field. There will be all kinds of events and food, plus fireworks cap off the evening at 10.

Saturday, the shops in Historic Downtown Clinton will be holding their “Salute to America Sales Event” from 10 am to 5 pm, with discounts at downtown shops, plus food trucks, live music, and more.

We have more information on each of these events on our website, and for even more ideas for fun things to do in Anderson County, visit https://www.adventureanderson.com/.





Rocky Top July 4th Celebration – On July 2nd the City of Rocky Top will hold an Independence Day Celebration from 5:00 – 10:00 pm with events, food and fireworks. The event will take place at the George Templin Athletic Field. For more info, check out their Facebook page here .

Norris Day Celebration – On July 3rd, the Norris Lions Club brings you the Norris Day celebration in downtown Norris. Running enthusiasts can begin the day with the Firecracker Road Run sponsored by the Norris Recreation Commission. Later the children’s Dog Show will be held on the Norris Commons, followed by the one-mile Fun Run. No one will want to miss the children’s Wheel Race, the Bicycle Parade, the Water Balloon Toss or the Water-Ball Battles. There will be sack races and duck races, too. One of the highlights of Norris Day is the wonderful barbeque dinner–barbeque pork and chicken with all the sides served by the Norris Lions Club in the Norris Middle School cafeteria from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Norris Day will conclude with a fireworks show.

Salute to America Sales Event in Historic Downtown Clinton – Come kick off the festivities on Saturday, July 3 from 10am-5pm along Market and surrounding streets in Historic Downtown Clinton, TN. There will be special sales and discounts in the participating brick and mortar shops. Clinton Lions Club and Kona Ice food trucks will be set up at the corner of Market Street and Freddy Fagan Way serving lunch and dessert. Clinton’s own Hayllynn Willis will be performing at Maude Brown Park at 1:00pm. After spending the day in Downtown Clinton shopping the brick and mortar stores, make your way over to Lakefront Park to enjoy family activities and fireworks. Visit here for more info .

Clinton Fireworks and 4th of July Event – This FREE event will begin at 5pm and end with fireworks at 10pm on July 3rd at Lakefront Park in Clinton. There will be food vendors, live entertainment, antique cars to view, games and more. Come and enjoy fun for the whole family! For more information, call the parks and recreation department at 865-457-0642.

Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration at the Museum of Appalachia – On July 4th, The Museum of Appalachia celebrates Independence Day by launching a gunpowder-filled anvil high into the sky. “Anvil shooting” was once a common way for pioneers to celebrate special events. The event will include historic demonstrations, live music, patriotic processionals, food vendors, and more. For more info, visit their website here .

Oak Ridge Community Band Concert and Fireworks – July 4, 2021, 7:30 p.m., A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, followed by the Oak Ridge City Fireworks show. This is a FREE event; bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating and come early as the concert and fireworks attract large crowds. Refreshments will be provided by Razzleberry’s. This event is special for the Community Band as it will be the first in-person concert for the band since early 2020 due to the pandemic. It also marks the 77th anniversary of the band’s very first performance on July 4, 1944. For more information, visit www.orcb.org and the band’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.