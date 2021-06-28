Evelyn Nadine Shoopman Underwood Born December 14, 1928 Died June 24, 2021 at age of 92 While her husband served in the Navy, Nadine lived briefly in Norfolk, Virginia. She lived the rest of her life in the Clinton Area. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 46 years caring for others. She volunteered at the Anderson County Fair Association and for numerous shrine functions and assisted in, numerous stroke screening clinics in the East TN regions. She was a member of Memorial Methodist Church in Clinton and was a retired member of the Ladies of the Nile. Nadine loved to travel and experience new cultures and meet new people. Her family was the greatest source of joy. She loved nothing more than hosting “get-togethers” with family and friends on the hill or hearing the latest story about her family’s adventures.

She is survived by her children: Bill Underwood, Frank Underwood (Julie) and Vickie Underwood. Her grandchildren Jordan Underwood and Megan Sykes (Jeff) were a great joy to Nadine. She also dearly loved and admired her sister Helen Fetzer and enjoyed spending time with her sharing stories and laughs.

Between the Underwood and Shoopman family multiple nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends in the Clinton area and around the United States stayed connected. She loved nothing more than those calls, visits and letters.

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents OB and Winnie Mae Shoopman, her husband of 61 years Edward Underwood, Brother Charles Shoopman (Mary Nell), Brother Harold Shoopman (Vivian), Sister Lucille Newell (Mort), brother-in-law John Fetzer. Nieces and nephews Johnnie Fetzer, Rachel Fetzer, Dan Fetzer, Carol Fetzer, and Evelyn Buck.

The family offers special thanks to friends and caregivers Louise Howard and Allen Howard for helping make Nadine’s life safe and comfortable. You became family to us all.

Services will be held at Memorial Methodist Church in Clinton TN on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 with reception of friends between 10:00am and 12:00pm with the memorial service at 12:00pm with Pastor Scott Wilks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Memorial Methodist Church landscaping or music fund, St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Memphis, the Shriners Children Hospital in Cincinnati or the charity of your choice. www.holleygamble.com