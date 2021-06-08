Emma Renee Fila, 18, of Louisville (formerly of Clinton)

Emma Renee Fila, of Louisville formerly of Clinton was on Ft. Loudon Lake with her family doing what she loved and was in a tragic accident. She passed away from her injuries on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the age of 18.  Emma was a 2021 graduate of CAK in Knoxville and worked at Brewster’s Ice Cream on Rocky Hill.  Throughout her life she loved snowboarding, vacationing at the beach, spending time on the lake, going on drives, and was quite the prankster. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Frank C. Fila and uncle, Sammy Rollow. 

Emma was survived by her parents, Frank & Kathy Rollow Fila of Louisville formerly of Clinton; brothers, Bronson Ballew of Clinton and Jeremiah Ballew of Los Angeles, CA; sister, Millan Andreoli & fiancé Cam Kononitz of Oceanside, CA; grandparents, Diane Fila of Louisville and Jim & Patsy Rollow of Clinton; aunts and uncles, James & Carol Rollow, Gina Harr, Roger & Karen Betow, Jeff Govoni & Tambrey Fila, Jeffrey Turcotte & Rebecca Fila; boyfriend of three years, Cole Arden, and special friends, Stone Hatmaker, and Mimi and Reagan Johnson. 

The family will celebrate Emma’s Life from 5:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Jubilee Center, 6700 Jubilee Center Way, Knoxville, TN 37912.  The family requests no flowers and to donate to the scholarship fund the family has established in Emma’s memory via Venmo, @emmafilascholarship or to Emma Fila’s account at ORNL Federal Credit Union.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

