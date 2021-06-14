Elmira L. (Cagley) Trentham, age 96

Elmira L. (Cagley) Trentham, age 96, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Elmira retired from Clinton City Schools and was a member of Clinton Church of Christ. Her granddaughter and great grandsons were the lights of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters. Also preceded in death by her husband, Shearl Trentham, son-in-law, Donnell Brock and a niece and nephew.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Trentham Brock; granddaughter, Pam and husband Brian Mitchell; two great grandsons, Tyler and LB; special niece, Libby Bumgardner and several more nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her caregivers from Covenant Hospice- Kelly, Rebecca, Jenny, and Gina.

A graveside service will be held for the Trentham family at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Sartin Cemetery in Heiskell.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

