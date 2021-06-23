Elmer Boyd “Coach” Woody, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born June 22, 1935 in Roane County and was a 1953 graduate of Midway High School. He furthered his education, receiving a B.S. degree from TN Wesleyan, M.S. and E.D.S. degree from TN Tech. Coach, as many knew him, was a high school teacher at Midway High where he later became principal at his alma mater. He began coaching the Green Waves in the fall of 1956 and leading them to victory where they became champions. In 2004, Coach was inducted into the TN Wesleyan Hall of Fame. He was also a Roane County Treasurer.

He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly. Woody was a faithful member of Luminary United Methodist Church where he was an adult Sunday school teacher for over 50 years, member of Three River Tractor Club, Walden Ridge Antique Club and he enjoyed collecting antique license plates. He was also an avid fisherman and could often be found on Watts Bar Lake.

Preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Zella Keylon Woody; sisters, Ada Frank Woody Thompson and Joyce Woody Morgan; infant brother, Brice Woody; along with granddaughter, Amanda Woody.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 62 yearsJoyce Ellis Woody of Kingston

Children Brice Woody & wife, Diana of Kingston

Ron Woody & wife, Becky of Kingston

Randall Woody & wife, Amy of Kingston

Preston Woody & wife, Susan of Kingston

6 Grandchildren; 4 Great-grandchildren

Brothers-in-law Junior Morgan of Philadelphia

Frazier Ellis of Unicoy

Sisters-in-law Martha Harmon of Lebanon

Dee Ellis of Jackson, SC

Several extended family members and many dear friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:30 pm, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Luminary United Methodist Church with funeral service following at 2:30 pm, in the church sanctuary with Pastor Wayne Headrick officiating. Mr. Woody will lie in state from 11:00 – 12:00 noon, prior to the visitation. Interment will follow the service at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery with grandchildren & nephews serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Luminary United Methodist Church Scholarship or Capital Fund. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.