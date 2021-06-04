Driver IDed in Tuesday night crash involving Roane deputy

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that an 18-year-old from Oneida rear-ended a Roane County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 10 pm, Deputy Darrell Phillips was waiting at the stoplight on North Gateway Avenue at its intersection with Strang Street, when 18-year-old Nicholas Hart’s Toyota Corolla hit him from behind. The impact pushed Phillips’ patrol car through the intersection.

Phillips was taken to the hospital to be checked, but was released a short time later. Hart was also uninjured in the crash, but was cited for improper following, failure to exercise due care and with using a cell phone without a hands-free option.

