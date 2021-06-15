Donna Faye Rimel, age 75

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 16 Views

Donna Faye Rimel, age 75, travelled home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Donna dedicated a great deal of her life to her career of being an LPN for 29 years. Donna was incredibly involved in her church; she was a youth leader for several years. Donna played numerous instruments (piano, accordion, bass, and organ) and directed the choir. She was an active member of Spirit and Truth Worship Center in Arthur, TN.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Irene Daniels; son, George “Skip” Rimel III; brother, Troy Daniels; sisters, Joyce Leach and Phyllis Richardson.

She is survived by her husband, George Rimel of Harrogate; granddaughter, Tasha Rimel of Ewing, VA; great grandchildren, Cassidy Combs and Mason Fortner; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be updated soon.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Michelle Renee Wikle, age 52 of Heiskell

Michelle Renee Wikle, age 52 of Heiskell, TN passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 13, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.