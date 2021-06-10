Derrick Scott Hembree, age 40, passed away at Tennova West Medical Center on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Derrick was a mechanic and worked for MDAC. Derrick was also a member of FFA. He enjoyed Woodworking and Camping. Derrick liked doing mechanic work with his dad. He enjoyed board games and loved his kids.

Derrick is preceded in death by his mother, Tammy Sue Hembree.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Greene Hembree of Clinton, TN; sons, Kayden Austin Hembree of Clinton, TN, Nathaniel Gage of Clinton, TN; daughter, Amber Rose of Clinton, TN; father, Marvin Hembree; brothers, Marvin Eugene Hembree (Tamie) of Clinton, TN, Jimmy Ray Hembree of Clinton, TN, Travis Earl Hembree of Clinton, Brandon Thomas Carden of Clinton, TN; sister, Amber Lynn Hall of Clinton, TN; Grandson, Theodore Charles; grandmother, Helen June Miles of Atlanta, GA; aunt and uncle, Jeanie and Gene Roach of Clinton, TN and special friends Shane and Shelley Machleit.

Derricks family will receive his friends in the chapel of Jones Mortuary on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 6pm, with a Celebration of Life to follow. Reverend Gene Roach officiating.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.