Debbie Crowley, age 51, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on September 21, 1969 in Maryville, Tennessee to Jerry and Carolyn Bryant Heaton. Debbie grew up Greenback where she attended church at Axley’s Chapel and graduated from Greenback High School. She was a member at the Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. Debbie loved spending time with the Momma’s at Beech Park Baptist Church and the Greenback Girls. She enjoyed camping, watching UT games, riding motorcycles and riding four wheelers. Debbie was preceded in death by, mother, Carolyn Bryant Heaton; grandparents, Imogene and Walter Heaton & Mossie and Elbert Bryant.

Survived by: Husband…………..Cecil Crowley

Father……………….Jerry Heaton

Brother……………..Jimmy Heaton and wife Lisa

Nephew…………….Michael Braden

Her loving dog……Ajax

Several aunts, uncle and cousins and a host of other family and friends.

Special thanks to the Momma’s at Beech Park Baptist Church for all your love and care. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs from 2-4PM with the funeral service to follow at 4:00PM with Rev. Robbie Leach officiating. Debbie’s interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00PM. www.holleygamble.com