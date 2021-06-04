Debbie Crowley, age 51

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 190 Views

Debbie Crowley, age 51, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.  She was born on September 21, 1969 in Maryville, Tennessee to Jerry and Carolyn Bryant Heaton. Debbie grew up Greenback where she attended church at Axley’s Chapel and graduated from Greenback High School.  She was a member at the Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.  Debbie loved spending time with the Momma’s at Beech Park Baptist Church and the Greenback Girls.  She enjoyed camping, watching UT games, riding motorcycles and riding four wheelers.  Debbie was preceded in death by, mother, Carolyn Bryant Heaton; grandparents, Imogene and Walter Heaton & Mossie and Elbert Bryant. 

Survived by: Husband…………..Cecil Crowley
Father……………….Jerry Heaton
Brother……………..Jimmy Heaton and wife Lisa
Nephew…………….Michael Braden
Her loving dog……Ajax
Several aunts, uncle and cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Special thanks to the Momma’s at Beech Park Baptist Church for all your love and care. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs from 2-4PM with the funeral service to follow at 4:00PM with Rev. Robbie Leach officiating. Debbie’s interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

James (Jim) Edward Hannah

James (Jim) Edward Hannah died peacefully Friday, May 28, surrounded by his wife and children. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.