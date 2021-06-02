Kym Reed, Jo Williams, and Selma Norton read to children during a celebration of Tennessee's 225th birthday. (Submitted)

DAR celebrates Tennessee’s 225th at Clinton Public Library

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 108 Views

The Clinch Bend Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a birthday celebration on Tuesday for the state of Tennessee, which marked 225 years of statehood on June 1st. Kym Reed of the DAR presented a book entitled The American Revolution, A-Z to Clinton Public Library Youth Services Coordinator Kelly Harris during a special event held on the front lawn of the Library, during which members of the organization read stories about Tennessee to children in attendance, who also got delicious cupcakes. The book will be available for check-out.

Kelly Harris (l) with the Clinton Public Library accepts gift of a book from DAR member Kym Reed (Submitted)

The readers for the day were Kym Reed, Jo Williams, and Selma Norton.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORNL FCU announces return of free summer concerts

(ORNL FCU press release) ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is excited to announce the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.