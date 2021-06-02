DAR celebrates Tennessee’s 225th at Clinton Public Library

The Clinch Bend Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a birthday celebration on Tuesday for the state of Tennessee, which marked 225 years of statehood on June 1st. Kym Reed of the DAR presented a book entitled The American Revolution, A-Z to Clinton Public Library Youth Services Coordinator Kelly Harris during a special event held on the front lawn of the Library, during which members of the organization read stories about Tennessee to children in attendance, who also got delicious cupcakes. The book will be available for check-out.

Kelly Harris (l) with the Clinton Public Library accepts gift of a book from DAR member Kym Reed (Submitted)

The readers for the day were Kym Reed, Jo Williams, and Selma Norton.