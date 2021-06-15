Dana Fox, age 32 of Clinton formerly of Chicago

Jim Harris 35 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 13 Views

Dana Fox, age 32 of Clinton formerly of Chicago, IL went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday, June 14, 2021.  Dana worked at Aubrey’s Restaurant in Powell, Tennessee and was born September 17, 1988 in Cincinnati, OH.  Throughout her life she loved music, collecting vinyl records and going to concerts with her husband, playing games, reading books, and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. She was preceded in death by her biological father, David Courts; grandparents, Dorothy Kustanborter, Lucille & Gordon Courts. 

She is survived by her loving husband, Brian Fox of Clinton; parents, Lisa & Rob Connatser of Chicago, IL; sister, Emily Connatser of Chicago, IL; aunts, Cathie Hooks & husband Chris of Cincinnati, OH, Marcia Groves of Muncie, IN, and Sara Smith & husband Ron of Muncie, IN; uncles, Charlie Connatser of Cincinnati, OH and Django O’Connell of Cincinnati, OH; grandparents, Robert & Sarah Connatser of Cincinnati, OH; mother-in-law, Jamie Fox of Clinton; sister-in-law, Carmen Quintana Fox & husband Luis and their children, Annabelle and Asher; she is also survived by several loving cousins and friends. 

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Christian “Worm” Daniels age 25

Christian “Worm” Daniels age 25 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.