Dana Fox, age 32 of Clinton formerly of Chicago, IL went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday, June 14, 2021. Dana worked at Aubrey’s Restaurant in Powell, Tennessee and was born September 17, 1988 in Cincinnati, OH. Throughout her life she loved music, collecting vinyl records and going to concerts with her husband, playing games, reading books, and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. She was preceded in death by her biological father, David Courts; grandparents, Dorothy Kustanborter, Lucille & Gordon Courts.

She is survived by her loving husband, Brian Fox of Clinton; parents, Lisa & Rob Connatser of Chicago, IL; sister, Emily Connatser of Chicago, IL; aunts, Cathie Hooks & husband Chris of Cincinnati, OH, Marcia Groves of Muncie, IN, and Sara Smith & husband Ron of Muncie, IN; uncles, Charlie Connatser of Cincinnati, OH and Django O’Connell of Cincinnati, OH; grandparents, Robert & Sarah Connatser of Cincinnati, OH; mother-in-law, Jamie Fox of Clinton; sister-in-law, Carmen Quintana Fox & husband Luis and their children, Annabelle and Asher; she is also survived by several loving cousins and friends.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com