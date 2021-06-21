Getty Images/NASCAR

CWTS: Preece wins in Truck Series debut

Jim Harris 21 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

(NASCAR.com) Ryan Preece took the lead from Grant Enfinger with seven laps remaining in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway to earn his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory Friday night in his first race in the series.

Preece, the 30-year-old Connecticut native who competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, is only the fifth driver in history to win in his Truck Series debut.

Preece‘s teammate, Todd Gilliland, who started at the rear of the field after a pre-race inspection violation, rallied all the way to second place, passing Enfinger with four laps remaining.

The Preece-Gilliland work gave Ford its first one-two finish of the season. Enfinger finished third, followed by Zane Smith and Stewart Friesen. Veteran Matt Crafton, two-race winner Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Austin Hill and championship leader John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top 10.

For more on Friday’s Truck Series race, follow this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies bats awaken, tally 12 unanswered in 13-7 win

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (12-25) fell behind the Chattanooga Lookouts (22-16) 6-1 after three …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.