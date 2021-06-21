CWTS: Preece wins in Truck Series debut

(NASCAR.com) Ryan Preece took the lead from Grant Enfinger with seven laps remaining in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway to earn his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory Friday night in his first race in the series.

Preece, the 30-year-old Connecticut native who competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, is only the fifth driver in history to win in his Truck Series debut.

Preece‘s teammate, Todd Gilliland, who started at the rear of the field after a pre-race inspection violation, rallied all the way to second place, passing Enfinger with four laps remaining.

The Preece-Gilliland work gave Ford its first one-two finish of the season. Enfinger finished third, followed by Zane Smith and Stewart Friesen. Veteran Matt Crafton, two-race winner Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Austin Hill and championship leader John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top 10.

