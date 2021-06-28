Photo from NASCAR.com

CWTS: Nemechek outduels boss Busch…again

Jim Harris Local Sports

(MRN.com) John Hunter Nemechek passed team owner Kyle Busch on a restart with six laps left and pulled away to win Saturday‘s CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Nemechek crossed the finish line at the 2.5-mile triangular track 1.337 seconds ahead of Busch, who had led 20 straight laps after pitting three laps before the conclusion of Stage 2. 

The victory was Nemechek‘s series-best fifth of the season and his third in head-to-head competition against his Kyle Busch Motorsports boss. 

Sheldon Creed ran third, followed by Tyler Ankrum and Austin Hill. Matt Crafton, Gilliland, Zane Smith, Ryan Preece and Derek Kraus completed the top 10. Hill’s top-five finish today scored him enough points to be the first driver to clinch a spot in the Playoffs on points.

