CPD: Teen arrested in connection to May 24th shooting

Clinton Police announced Friday that a second arrest was made in last week’s shooting at the Git N Go Market on Clinch Avenue in South Clinton.

On Friday, CPD announced that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and criminal conspiracy. Those are the same charges being faced by the first person arrested in connection with the May 24th shooting, 38-year-old Michael West of Knoxville, who is also facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

You will recall that at around 5 am May 24th, Clinton Police were called to the store after witnesses said that a car had pulled into the store’s parking lot, and one of the occupants fired “several” rounds at the victim, striking him in the lower body. As we reported last week, the victim—whose name has not been released by authorities—was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at UT Medical Center and released later that same day.

As we learn more about the investigation, we will pass it along to you.