The Clinton City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this afternoon (Monday, June 28th) at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

Among the items on the agenda is the second and final reading of the budget for the fiscal year that begins on Thursday (July 1st). The Council will also allocate funding to area non-profit organizations. To view the complete agenda, visit the city’s webiste at http://clintontn.net/councilagenda.htm.