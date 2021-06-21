Clyde Scott, Jr., age 70, of Moultrie, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, surrounded by his family at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

The family received friends on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Cobb Funeral Chapel in Moultrie, Georgia.

In addition, a celebration of life will be held at the Museum of Appalachia’s Hall of Fame building in Norris, Tennessee on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 3:00-5:00 PM.

Born February 28, 1951, in Knoxville, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Clyde Scott, Sr., and Gertrude Swatzell Scott. At an early age, he was intrigued by the radio broadcast industry. As a teenager, he built a small community radio station in his room. During his adult life, he established EME Communications, which developed into a multi-state consulting corporation. He was well-known throughout the southeastern United States for troubleshooting radio transmitter issues. He was sought after to research and file new applications and worked closely with the FCC attorneys in Washington, D.C.

In addition to being a broadcast engineer, he established Bluegrassradio.org, a bluegrass-oriented online radio station. He later went on to establish Colquitt Community Radio that is currently broadcasting WLOV – 98.3 contemporary Christian music. Another one of his passions was Amateur Radio. His original call sign was KD4LT, with his current sign being W4CCS.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Brenda O’Donnell and Donna Duncan.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Connie Wade Scott of Moultrie, Georgia; daughter, Charmin Brooks and husband James of Caryville, Tennessee; grandchildren Austin Brooks and wife Stephanie of Heiskell, Tennessee, Hailey Brooks of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister, Faye Idles of Rocky Top, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and many other family members.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Moultrie/Colquitt County Humane Society, PO Box 2915, Moultrie, Georgia 31776.

Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.