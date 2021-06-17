Clinton to celebrate Independence Day July 3rd

The City of Clinton will celebrate the 4th of July on Saturday, July 3rd, beginning at 5pm and end with the traditional fireworks display at 10, all centered at Lakefront Park in Clinton.

Backyard Bouncers will have a Rock Climbing Wall, 3 Play Sports, Mickey Mouse Club House, Pirate Bounce House, Water Slides, Xtreme Obstacle Course, Bungee Run, Wrecking Ball, Football Toss, and My Little Farm that are available for the public with No Charge. (Important notice: must have wrist band to ride)

Little Ponderosa Zoo will set up a petting zoo area for families to enjoy with no charge, thanks to the sponsorship of Ace Hardware and Coker Rentals. Mobile Tactics will have Laser Tag for those kids who are up for the challenge with no charge, sponsored by True Value Clinton Home Center.

The Game Truck will be set up for those kids looking for video game excitement at no charge thanks to the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce.

A variety of food vendors will set up in the Lakefront parking lot by the Tennis Court area, and live music will be provided by Faith Promise Church from 6 to 9:30 pm on the women’s field at Lakefront Park.

The event is sponsored by: ORNL Federal Credit Union, Y-12 Federal Credit Union (Clinton Express and Clinton I-75 Branches), Regions Bank, Second Baptist Church, Anderson County Tourism, Fox Toyota Scion, Anderson Farmers CO-OP, Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, Clinton City Schools, Cub Cadet Exit 122, Anderson County Chamber, Parker Transport, Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Farm Bureau-Clinton, Clinton Drug Store, Herbie Clark-State Farm, Gary Cooper Insurance, ACE Hardware—Clinton, Coker Rentals, Parker Transport, Peoples Bank, Ray Varner Ford, Faith Promise Church-Anderson Campus, Clinton Home Center – True Value, Enrichment Federal Credit Union, Backyard Bouncers, WYSH, and the City of Clinton.

Related