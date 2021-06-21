Clinton Public Library Summer Reading rolls into new week

The Clinton Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” continues this week with activities for all ages.

This afternoon (Monday, June 21st) at 5 pm, teens are invited to come and learn how to make winter shelters for stray cats.

Tuesday at 1:30, guests from Ijam’s Nature Center will bring in some wild animals for everyone to meet, and teach attendees about who takes care of the animals, and how. That program will be on the front lawn of the Library.

Wednesday morning at 10:30 am, preschhool-aged children are invited to Family Storytime with Ms. Kelly. This week, the program is called “Dr. Doolittle & Friends.” That, too, will be held outside.

Later on this week, the Library’s Miss Melody will demonstrate fishtail braiding on the Library Facebook page at 2:30 pm on Thursday the 24th, and there will be a computer class offered on the Library’s Facebook page Friday (June 25th) at 12:30 pm, focusing this week on “How to Avoid Phishing Scams.”

For more information on this week’s programs, or any of the other Summer Reading events coming up over the next few weeks, you can visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org, call 865-457-0519, or stop in at the Clinton Public Library at 118 South Hicks Street in Clinton.

