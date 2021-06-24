Clinton FARM Market every Friday through October

The City of Clinton, The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and East Tennessee FARM host a new (for this year) FARM Market in Historic Downtown Clinton.

The FARM market is held in Clinton on Fridays through October 29th from 3 to 6 pm in the Commerce Street parking lot.

The East Tennessee Farmer’s Association (FARM) is a historic agricultural co-op with a mission to assist local farmers in retailing their produce and farm goods directly to the community. Co-op members include local farmers, growers, bread bakers and artisans.