Claxton youth football forced to shut down

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

Officials with the Claxton Community Sports League said on Facebook Tuesday that they will be ending their long-running football program due to the loss of their football field.

The post indicates that Anderson County’s Director of Schools, Dr. Tim Parrott has “informed us that the school will be adding on and will take over the football field to do so.” The football field used by the youth league is on the campus of Claxton Elementary School.

The statement goes on to say that there has been no decision made yet on this winter’s basketball season, which takes place in the gymnasium at Claxton Elementary.

Reaction to the announcement online has been swift, with many people lamenting the decision and wondering what comes next.

WYSH has reached out to the school system for comment and clarification but, as of the time this report was filed, had not received a response. When we receive a reply, will pass it along to you.

The full statement is posted on the Claxton Community Sports League’s Facebook page.

