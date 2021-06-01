CHS Basketball Camp next week

The Clinton Dragon Basketball Camp will be held June 7th through the 9th from 9 am to 1 pm each day in the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.

Campers will learn the fundamentals of basketball, namely dribbling, passing, shooting, perimeter play, post play, defense and more. There are six (6) stations for fundamental work, and two (2) stations of team drills, as well as individual competitions and team game competitions.

The cost is $60 per camper. You can get more information, or register, by contacting Coach Chris Lockard by emailing [email protected] or by phone at 865-755-4599.