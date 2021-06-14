Christian “Worm” Daniels age 25 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9 TH, 2021. He was born in Knoxville, TN on March 5, 1996 to Anthony and Shannon Oakley Daniels. He was a very loving person and would do anything for anybody that asked. He graduated from Clinton High School and loved fighting roosters. Christian is preceded in by his father, Anthony Wayne Daniels; Great Grandmother, Pearl Emert. Survived by:

Mother…………………Shannon Oakley Daniels

Grandparents…….…..Margaret and Lonnie Sherwood

Siblings…………………..Chasten Daniels and Cherish Daniels

Aunts………………….…..Angel Hammonds and husband Danny

Brandy Hutson and husband Otis

Uncle ………………………Kenneth Daniels

Great Grandfather….Sam Emert

Special Aunt………….…Kathy Daniels

Special Friend………….Zachary Mashburn

A host of cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Pastor Kenneth Caldwell officiating. www.holleygamble.com

Related