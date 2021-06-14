Christian “Worm” Daniels age 25

Christian “Worm” Daniels age 25 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9 TH, 2021. He was born in Knoxville, TN on March 5, 1996 to Anthony and Shannon Oakley Daniels. He was a very loving person and would do anything for anybody that asked. He graduated from Clinton High School and loved fighting roosters. Christian is preceded in by his father, Anthony Wayne Daniels; Great Grandmother, Pearl Emert. Survived by:
Mother…………………Shannon Oakley Daniels
Grandparents…….…..Margaret and Lonnie Sherwood
Siblings…………………..Chasten Daniels and Cherish Daniels
Aunts………………….…..Angel Hammonds and husband Danny
                                       Brandy Hutson and husband Otis
Uncle ………………………Kenneth Daniels
Great Grandfather….Sam Emert
Special Aunt………….…Kathy Daniels
Special Friend………….Zachary Mashburn
A host of cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Pastor Kenneth Caldwell officiating.  www.holleygamble.com

