Charles Lee Martin Jr, age 44, of Clinton

Charles Lee Martin Jr, age 44, of Clinton, passed away at UT Medical Center on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Charles was a man who loved to work on vehicles of all types. He loved his children dearly, and he will be remembered as a loving brother, friend, and father.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Charles Martin Sr and Deborah McCoy.

His is survived by his son, Canon Martin of Clinton; daughter, Allie Rosenbalm of Clinton; brother, Scott McCoy of Knoxville; sisters, Hazel Day (David) of Clinton, Neda Jarnagin of Clinton, Gailanne Hindsley (Jeff) of Nebraska, and Jessica Post (Andy) of Nebraska; grandchildren, Luke Rosenbalm and Landrie Rosenbalm.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time for Charles.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

