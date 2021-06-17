Cecil Lynn Conner, age 85 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville. He was born on July 27, 1935 to the late Rev. Ernest Esco and Shirley Cox Conner in Knoxville. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton where he sang in the choir. He also sang in several gospel groups. Cecil was the Clinton girl’s softball coach for a time. He was also a Boy Scouts of America Scout Leader and enjoyed all outdoor activities including: fishing, hiking, bike riding, kayaking, and canoeing just to name a few. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by six of his siblings.

He is survived by: wife, Mary Ann Conner; children, Chris Conner, Suzanne Tammaro and husband Rick, Don Conner and wife Cheryl; grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Mary, and Gabe; great-grandchildren, Levi and Kensley; sister, Linda Brown and husband Don; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5-7pm. www.holleygamble.com