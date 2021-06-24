CCSO seeks public’s help in finding runaway teen

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Johnny Napier, Jr. was last seen on Tuesday, June 22nd on Lakeview Lane in Jacksboro, according to a post on the agency’s Facenook page. He was reported to be wearing orange shorts, a blue shirt, and tennis shoes at the time.
Authorities say it is possible that Johnny Jr. may be with his non-custodial father, Johnny Wayne Napier Sr., in the Lenoir City area.

Junior is described as a 13-year-old white male, about five feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. We have photos of both on our website and you can see more on the CCSO’s Facebook page.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.

