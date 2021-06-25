CCSO: Missing juvenile back at home

13-year-old Johnny Napier, Jr. has been found and returned home, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, who thanked everyone who helped bring him home. The Sheriff’s Office had taken to Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s assistance in locating Napier, Jr, who was described in their post as a runaway juvenile who had last been seen Tuesday in Jacksboro. Details of his location and recovery were not shared.
Check Also
TDOT Roadwork Update for AC, CC, RC
ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 61 Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway and Market Street in Clinton: SR …