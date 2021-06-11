Calvin Coolidge Webber Jr, 58 of Clinton, TN, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. Calvin was born on June 13, 1962 to Calvin and Della Webber in Middletown, Ohio. After graduating high school, Calvin began his life-long career, diligently working in grocery stores.

He married Wanda Webber in 1982 and in 1983 they had a son, Kelly Webber. Kelly married Anna Souilere, and gave Calvin and Wanda two beautiful granddaughters, Lillian and Isabella.

Calvin was a devoted, loving husband, father, brother, and papaw who cherished and loved every moment with his family. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and watching football. He loved being around and cutting up with people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Della Webber, sisters, Diana Martin, Jeanette Webber, and Susie Bowen.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Webber; his son Kelly and wife Anna; granddaughters, Lillian and Isabella Webber; sisters, Barbara Harper, Linda Buckley, and Sheila Dawson.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Randy Buckley will be speaking. An interment will be held at Sunset Cemetery on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. Jones Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.