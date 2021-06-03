Briceville students raise money to help Price family

Students, administrators and teachers at Briceville Elementary School spent the past few weeks of the school year raising money to help out the family of Campbell County High School football coach—and Anderson County High School graduate—Justin Price.

Last year, Justin Price’s infant son Jack was diagnosed with leukemia, and the family received a treemendous amount of support from not only Cougar Nation, but also from opposing teams, many of whom raised money to help the family with the costs associated with Jack’s treatment.

Recently, the cancer returned, and again the community has stepped up, both from in and out of Campbell County.

Wednesday morning, students and adults presented Coach Price with a check for $3750.11, all raised over the past few weeks. One young boy, who was featured in a WBIR news story, dug up and sold worms to raise money, while his younger sister broke open her piggy bank.

We here at WYSH want to acknowledge the generosity of the Briceville Elementary School community, another example of what makes East Tennessee, and Anderson County, so special.

